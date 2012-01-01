Map marketing tactics to larger business goals

A marketing tactic (e.g., "Join our e-newsletter!" modal) not aligned with a goal (Converting Anonymous Users to Known) is an age-old problem. Lytics Orchestrate makes its easy to be strategic with digital marketing. You can visually see which tactics correspond to goals.

Manage how customers move through marketing journeys

It's difficult to keep track of customers engaging with your brand over time. Lytics Orchestrate gives visibility into which customers are converting from unknown to known, responding to your email nurturing, flowing through your marketing journeys — and more.