Lytics Orchestrate is a visual canvas to choreograph
customers' movements across your marketing tools.
Map marketing tactics to larger business goals
A marketing tactic (e.g., "Join our e-newsletter!" modal) not aligned with a goal (Converting Anonymous Users to Known) is an age-old problem. Lytics Orchestrate makes its easy to be strategic with digital marketing. You can visually see which tactics correspond to goals.
Manage how customers move through marketing journeys
It's difficult to keep track of customers engaging with your brand over time. Lytics Orchestrate gives visibility into which customers are converting from unknown to known, responding to your email nurturing, flowing through your marketing journeys — and more.
Prioritize campaigns to keep communications organized
With so many omnichannel campaigns running, it's easy to get lost within complex marketing automation rules. Lytics Orchestrate ensures you avoid overlapping conflicting campaigns. Send the right message to the right person at the right time.